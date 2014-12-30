 Top
    Recordsman of Russian championship dies

    Igor Kiselyov broke a record in Russian footbal with his scoring 10 goals in one game

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former footballer of "Torpedo", "Kuban" and "Terek" football clubs of Russia Igor Kiselyov died. Report informs, he died from heart failure.

    The late forward scored 10 goals in one game during his acting on behalf of "Krasnodar-2000" in 2001. This is a record of Russian football history. Kiselyov in total scored 47 goals in that season.

    It also should be noted that, I.Kiselyov played only for Russian football clubs during his career. 

