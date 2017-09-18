Real Madrid defender accused of racism

© Realmadrid.com

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Real Madrid Dani Carvajal could have landed himself in hot water, after being accused of using a racial slur against Levante's Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Report informs citing the Mundo Deportivo, Carvajal allegedly made the remarks during the meeting between the two sides at the Bernabeu the weekend before last, when TV equipment picked up the full-back screaming insults at Lerma, which included the term 'monkey'.

The referee of the match, Alejandro José Hernández, did not hear the Spanish player but punished him with a yellow card. However, the La Liga leadership intends to launch an investigation into the incident.

Notably, Daniel Carvajal extended his contract with Real Madrid from 2020 till June 30, 2022.