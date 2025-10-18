Rafa Benítez set to return to management

Rafa Benítez is set to return to football management with the Spaniard set to be confirmed as Panathinaikos manager, Report informs via Playmakerstats.

According to various reports from Greek media, the 65-year-old is set to sign a deal with the club until the end of the 2027/28 season that will net the manager €3.6 million (just over £3.1 million).

Panathinaikos are currently seventh in the Greek Super League, eight points from their first five games, and have won one and lost one of their Europa League games so far, leaving them 12th in the league phase of the tournament.

Benítez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, has had only one job since his dismal spell at Goodison Park when he was sacked by Everton in January of the 2021/22 season after being appointed in the summer.

After that, Benítez took over at La Liga side Celta Vigo, where he won just five of 28 games in the Spanish top flight before being dismissed.