Qarabağ shock Eintracht Frankfurt with last-minute goal

Azerbaijan's football club Qarabağ scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 3–2 in Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League league phase at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Camilo Durán opened the scoring in the 4th minute, before Can Uzun equalized for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 10th minute. Fares Chaibi converted a penalty in the 78th minute to give the German side a 2–1 lead. Qarabağ responded quickly, with Camilo Durán netting his second goal to level the score at 2–2. Bahlul Mustafazade sealed the victory for Qarabağ with a decisive goal in the 90+4th minute.

Qarabağ now have 10 points ahead of the final matchday of the league phase and remain in contention for a top-24 finish. They will travel to Liverpool for their final match, potentially needing a positive result to secure qualification.