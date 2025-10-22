Qarabag set to face Athletic Bilbao in Champions League clash today

Qarabag FK will take on Spain's Athletic Bilbao tonight in a UEFA Champions League league phase match.

Report informs that the match is set to kick off at 08:45 pm Baku time (GMT+4) at the iconic San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Led by head coach Gurban Gurbanov, the Azerbaijani champions are currently sitting in 10th place in the group standings with 6 points. In contrast, the Basque club has yet to earn a point and is ranked 35th overall after losing its first two matches.

Croatian referee Igor Pajac will officiate the encounter.

Qarabag has enjoyed a strong start to their European campaign. In the opening round, they pulled off an impressive 3–2 away win against Portuguese giants Benfica. They followed it up with a convincing 2–0 home victory over Danish side Copenhagen in the second round.