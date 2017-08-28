Qarabag’s striker: It's dangerous to play in Champions League

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ "It's great to play in the Champions League, but it's still scary. Because we are outsiders”.

Report informs, Qarabag footballer Dino Ndlovu commented on the Champions League group stage draw for kickoff.com.

27-year-old striker from South Africa said they would try to show their potential during the game. He stressed that he has no hesitation in competing: “We do not play with teams like Chelsea, Atletico and Roma every day. This will be a good opportunity to show our potential. We are in a difficult group. But we are ready to compete”.

D. Ndlovi said that they had no goals in the group stage. According to him, Qarabag has nothing to lose: "We have no goal at the group stage. We will perform for the first time in the Champions League group stage and this is our experience. We have nothing to lose. That's why we do not even face pressure”.

Notably, Qarabag will play its first match in group stage on September 12 with England's Chelsea.