Qarabag’s rival makes 33 mln EUR transfer

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Roma, which is in the same group with Qarabag in the Champions League is transferring a new striker.

Report informs citing the Football Italia, "wolfs" have agreed with Sampdoria for the transfer of the Czech team member Patrick Shick. The representative of the capital will firstly lease the 21-year old for one year, and then transfer him for 33 mln euros.

Notably, Patrik Schick was expected to sign a deal with Juventus in June this year. However, the Turin representative refused to buy him because Patrik Schick had heart problems during medical examination. 21-year-old striker scored 11 goals in 32 matches in Sampdoria last season and gave 6 productive passes.

The Czech Republic is in the same group as the Azerbaijani national team at the qualifying round of the World Championship 2018.