    Qarabag's Emmanuel Addai wins Champions League Goal of the Day

    Football
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 10:11
    Qarabag's Emmanuel Addai wins Champions League Goal of the Day

    Qarabag FK winger Emmanuel Addai has won UEFA Champions League Goal of the Day (Matchday 2: Wednesday), based on fan voting, Report informs.

    The 24-year-old player scored in the second round match in Baku, helping his team secure a 2–0 victory over Danish side Copenhagen. Addai netted the team's second goal.

    Other nominees included Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Jordan Teze (Monaco), and Ismael Saibari (PSV).

    The match was held at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

    Qarabag FK Emmanuel Addai UEFA Champions League Goal of the Day
    Video
    "Qarabağ"ın futbolçusunun qolu UEFA Çempionlar Liqasında günün ən yaxşısı seçilib
    Video
    Гол футболиста "Карабаха" признан лучшим во втором игровом дне ЛЧ УЕФА

