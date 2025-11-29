Qarabag earns €30M in current UEFA Champions League season

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK has earned €30 million following matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Report informs.

Managed by Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag ranks 33rd among European clubs that have improved their budgets in the continent's most prestigious club tournament.

In this ranking, the Horses surpass clubs such as Union (Belgium), Pafos (Cyprus), and Kairat (Kazakhstan).

The list is led by France's PSG, which tops the ranking with €73.2 million.