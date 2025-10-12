Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    12 October, 2025
    Azerbaijani champions Qarabag continue their impressive rise on the global stage, jumping 14 places in the latest world club rankings released by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

    According to Report, the club now sit 82nd in the world with 171 points, up from 96th in the previous edition. This follows a remarkable surge last month, when they climbed 38 spots.

    Elsewhere among Azerbaijani clubs, Sabah FC also made progress, moving up six places from 302nd to 296th with 81 points.

    However, Araz-Nakhchivan and Zira saw drops in their rankings. Araz slipped from 355th to 391st (66.5 points), while Zira fell from 380th to 407th (65.5 points).

    French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain tops the list of 501 clubs with 537 points.

