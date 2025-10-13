PSG prepare €60 million bid for Manu Kone

Not Rabiot, not Mbappé, not even Dembélé: in France, everyone"s crazy about Manu Koné, Report informs via RomaPress.

It sounds like a slogan on a banner in the stands, but it"s actually the reality the Roma midfielder is living, having become the new obsession of the French national team.

Quality, personality, leadership: Koné has captivated everyone, both on and off the pitch.

He"s the unexpected star of Les Bleus, and this hype inevitably excites him. After all, Corriere dello Sport writes today, there"s a Roma with Koné and a Roma without.

And the difference was evident in the Europa League match against Lille.

In midfield, the Frenchman is indispensable due to his balance, pace, and ability to interpret both phases of play.

He"s the team"s driving force, the one who ignites the pressing and also knows how to dictate the pace of play. Alongside him, Cristante is a new face: the pairing works, complements each other, and is perfectly assimilating Gasperini"s ideas.

But now Koné will face the toughest test: Inter, the same team that had considered him this summer before backing out due to Roma"s valuation-€50 million, take it or leave it.

A price that had dampened the interest of Marotta and Massara, but now risks becoming a starting bid. Yes, because Paris Saint-Germain is making the move from France, ready-according to local media-to put a veritable "bang for the buck": €60 million to snatch Koné from Roma.

An offer that would shock anyone and could allow the Giallorossi club to close the year in the black, definitively closing the settlement agreement with UEFA.

And yet, the story doesn"t necessarily end there.

According to Corriere dello Sport, if Roma were to qualify for the Champions League and perhaps bring home a trophy between the Europa League and the Coppa Italia, the Friedkins would have more leeway to resist the temptations of the transfer market.

In that case, Koné"s permanence would become not just a dream, but a sign of strength and continuity for the Giallorossi"s future.