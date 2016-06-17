​Prosinečki names the best players in Euro 2016

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national football team’s head coach RobertProsinečki named the most valuable players in the European Championship. Report informs, in his statement to Sportske Novosti, the Croatian expert mentioned Luka Modrić and Andrés Iniesta.

According to him, the Croatian national team player Luka Modrić and Spain’s national team’s player Andres Iniesta joined the league at the best times.

Prosinecki said that, he liked the midfielders wearing Real Madrid’s and Barcelona’s more.

The head coach does not consider selecting Modrić and Iniesta and the best players in the matches of their teams with Turkey and the Czech Republic accidental. He is confident that they both will remain the best in upcoming matches as well.

Today will the matches of Croatia - the Czech Republic and Spain - Turkey will be held. Spain and the Czech Republic will meet in the final round. According to the expert, this match will be important to determine the best player of the championship. He said Iniesta has an advantage, since he is in better shape.