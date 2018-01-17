Prosinečki: In Azerbaijan, I've noticed how work in national team differs from club

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ “For three years I have worked as a head coach in Azerbaijan and noticed that the work in the national team quite differs from the one in club.”

Report informs, the head coach of national football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina Robert Prosinečki told the RTRS channel in his interview, commenting on the Azerbaijan national football team. 49-year-old specialist said as talented player for national team is selected from abroad, unlike in club less time is left for training and analysis: “Club and national football team are completely different conceptions. The work in the club requires the daily activity and participation. In the national team it is completely different. Due to the schedule of matches missed opportunities come at a higher price for national team.”

Coaching Azerbaijan national team was the first job of Robert Prosinečki as a head coach. In accordance with contract signed with AFFA on December, 2014, he has worked as a head coach for three years.