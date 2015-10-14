Prince Ali warns against delaying FIFA elections

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prince Ali bin al-Hussein has cautioned against delaying the FIFA presidential elections scheduled for February, Report informs referring to foreign media.

FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali bin al-Hussein says elections to appoint a permanent successor to Sepp Blatter should be not be delayed.

Prince Ali was beaten by Blatter in June's election but, having won a fifth term as president, the Swiss announced he would lay down his mandate in the midst of a corruption scandal that has engulfed the organisation.

Last week Blatter was handed a 90-day suspension by FIFA over allegations he signed an "unfavourable" contract with the Caribbean Football Union in 2005 that market experts claim handed over World Cup television rights for a fraction of their market value.

He is also accused of making a "disloyal payment" in 2011 to UEFA president Platini – the Frenchman having also been banned, with his presidential bid appearing all but over. Both men have since appealed the decisions.

FIFA's Executive Committee is to hold an extraordinary meeting next week where the possibility of delaying the elections could be discussed.

However, in a statement, Jordan Football Association president Prince Ali said: "Recent events at FIFA have shown us that no one is above the law. The Ethics Committee must now be allowed to do its work in a robust and timely fashion.