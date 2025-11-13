Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    President: Hosting the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is a shared historic achievement

    Football
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:23
    President: Hosting the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is a shared historic achievement

    "There are also good results in sports cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Uzbekistan's UzA agency, Report informs.

    "Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, the FIFA Executive Committee decided to award the hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as co-hosts. This is a shared historic achievement that will unite Europe and Asia," he added.

    Ilham Aliyev FIFA Uzbekistan
    İlham Əliyev: Dünya çempionatının Özbəkistan və Azərbaycanda təşkili ortaq tarixi nailiyyətdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Проведение ЧМ в 2027 году в Азербайджане и Узбекистане является общим историческим достижением

    Latest News

    16:47
    Photo

    EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    16:46

    Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areas

    Foreign policy
    16:44

    Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:36

    EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search results

    Other countries
    16:35

    Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lending

    Finance
    16:31

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFC

    Finance
    16:30

    Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B

    Business
    16:30

    National libraries of Turkic countries uniting for first time in 30 years

    Culture
    16:23

    President: Hosting the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is a shared historic achievement

    Football
    All News Feed