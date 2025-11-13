President: Hosting the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is a shared historic achievement
Football
- 13 November, 2025
- 16:23
"There are also good results in sports cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Uzbekistan's UzA agency, Report informs.
"Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, the FIFA Executive Committee decided to award the hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as co-hosts. This is a shared historic achievement that will unite Europe and Asia," he added.
