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    Azerbaijan Premier League: Turan Tovuz to host Zira, Sabah to face Imishli

    Football
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 09:38
    Azerbaijan Premier League: Turan Tovuz to host Zira, Sabah to face Imishli

    Two matches of the 6th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be held today, Report informs.

    In the first match of the day, Turan Tovuz will host Baku's Zira.

    The game starts at 17:30 (GMT+4). The Tovuz team has 8 points and ranks 5th in the national championship, while the capital club has 10 points and holds the 4th place in the standings.

    Later, Baku's Sabah will host Imishli from the eponymous city. The match is scheduled to start at 19:45. The reigning national champion, having one game in hand, is in 3rd place with 12 points, while the guests have 4 points and the 8th position.

    Azerbaijan Premier League

    First round, Matchday 6

    September 19

    17:30. Turan Tovuz – Zira

    Referees: Ravan Hamzazada, Shirmammad Mammadov, Teymur Teymurov, Nijat Ismayilli

    VAR: Ali Aliyev

    AVAR: Jamil Guliyev

    Referee inspector: Imankhan Sultani

    AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev

    Tovuz City Stadium

    19:45. Sabah – Imishli

    Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Namig Huseynov, Vusal Mammadov, Rashad Ahmadov

    VAR: Rauf Jabarov

    AVAR: Tarlan Talibzada

    Referee inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev

    AFFA representative: Ilham Aliyev

    Bank Respublika Arena

    The round will be summed up on September 20. The day before, Neftchi defeated Gabala (3:0), and Qarabag secured a victory over Shafa (1:0).

    Azerbaijan Premier League
    Premyer Liqa: "Turan Tovuz" "Zirə"ni, "Sabah" "İmişli"ni qəbul edir
    Премьер-лига: "Туран Товуз" примет "Зиря", "Сабах" встретится с "Имишли"

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