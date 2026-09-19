Azerbaijan Premier League: Turan Tovuz to host Zira, Sabah to face Imishli
- 19 September, 2026
- 09:38
Two matches of the 6th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be held today, Report informs.
In the first match of the day, Turan Tovuz will host Baku's Zira.
The game starts at 17:30 (GMT+4). The Tovuz team has 8 points and ranks 5th in the national championship, while the capital club has 10 points and holds the 4th place in the standings.
Later, Baku's Sabah will host Imishli from the eponymous city. The match is scheduled to start at 19:45. The reigning national champion, having one game in hand, is in 3rd place with 12 points, while the guests have 4 points and the 8th position.
Azerbaijan Premier League
First round, Matchday 6
September 19
17:30. Turan Tovuz – Zira
Referees: Ravan Hamzazada, Shirmammad Mammadov, Teymur Teymurov, Nijat Ismayilli
VAR: Ali Aliyev
AVAR: Jamil Guliyev
Referee inspector: Imankhan Sultani
AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev
Tovuz City Stadium
19:45. Sabah – Imishli
Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Namig Huseynov, Vusal Mammadov, Rashad Ahmadov
VAR: Rauf Jabarov
AVAR: Tarlan Talibzada
Referee inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev
AFFA representative: Ilham Aliyev
Bank Respublika Arena
The round will be summed up on September 20. The day before, Neftchi defeated Gabala (3:0), and Qarabag secured a victory over Shafa (1:0).