Photos from Qarabag - Ajax match

    Football
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 08:51
    Aghdam's Qarabag played their next match in the UEFA Champions League league phase, Report informs.

    Qarabag hosted Dutch Ajax at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku in Round 6.

    The match ended with a 4-2 victory for the visitors. This result places Qarabag in 21st place in the standings with 7 points, while Ajax sits in 33rd place with 3 points.

    Report presents photos from the match.

