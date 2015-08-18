"Panathinaikos' to arrive in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The rival of "Gabala" club in the European Football League play-off stage, Greek "Panathinaikos' will arrive in Baku tomorrow. Report informs, the team will have a charter flight to the capital.

The aircraft will take off at 08: 00 a.m. Baku time and land at 13:30 p.m. to the host city. On the same day, having the final training before the match, the team will wait for the start of the match.

The meeting will take place in "Bakcell Arena" between "Gabala" and "Panathinaikos" at 21: 00 p.m. Baku time.