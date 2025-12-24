Osasuna sign Javi Galan from Atletico Madrid
Football
- 24 December, 2025
- 20:57
Osasuna have signed left-back Javi Galan from fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid, the club said in a statement, Report informs.
Galan had been playing for Atletico since 2023. During the current season, he made 10 appearances and recorded one assist.
The transfer strengthens Osasuna's defensive options ahead of the remainder of the La Liga campaign.
