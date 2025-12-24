Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Osasuna sign Javi Galan from Atletico Madrid

    Football
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 20:57
    Osasuna sign Javi Galan from Atletico Madrid

    Osasuna have signed left-back Javi Galan from fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid, the club said in a statement, Report informs.

    Galan had been playing for Atletico since 2023. During the current season, he made 10 appearances and recorded one assist.

    The transfer strengthens Osasuna's defensive options ahead of the remainder of the La Liga campaign.

    Osasuna Javi Galan Atletico Madrid
    "Atletiko"nun futbolçusu digər La Liqa klubu ilə anlaşıb
    Футболист "Атлетико" заключил соглашение с другим клубом Ла Лиги

