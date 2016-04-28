Another rival of Azerbaijani team at Baku European Championship unveiled

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Preliminary squad of Belgium national team at the U-17 European Championship in Baku has been unveiled.

Report informs, head coach Thierry Sike started trainings with 23 footballers.

Most of them represent Brugge and Anderlecht:

Brent Gabriel, Onur Gurler, Sufian Karkash, Senn Linen, Lua Openda, Dauda Peters, Jül van Hekke (all Brugge), Sebastyan Bornauv, Milan Karrin, Hans Delcrua, Dam Fulon, Mil Svilar (all Anderlecht), Xian Emmers, Zinyo Vanhösden (both Inter, Italy), Francesco Antonucci (Ajax, the Netherlands), Adrien Bongiovanni (Monaco, France), Luca Bonnano (Hoffenheim, Germany), Indi Bunen (Manchester United, England), Natanel Frenoy (Liege, Belgium), Pol Hernandes (Espanyol, Spain), Jonathan Ingi Yonsson (AZ, the Netherlands), Tibo Verlinden (Stoke City, England), Louis Verstraete (Gent).

Squad of 18 players will be defined in the coming days.

Notably, Belgium is in the same group with Azerbaijan, Portugal and Scotland at the European Championship.