Oleg Kononov: We should seriously focus on the matches

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ "I know the head coach of "Gabala "- Roman Hryhorchuk well. He is a strong specialist who worked with the Ukrainian club."

Report inform citing the website of the FC "Krasnodar"ç this üas said by the head coach Oleg Kononov, commenting on the results of the draw of UEFA Europe League,

According to him, not so long ago R.Hryhorchuk brought into the Europe League Odessa's "Chernomorets" and the team performed quite well there: "Now, several players from Ukraine who are also familiar to me, are wearing the shirts of "Gabala". So it also needs to be considered."

O.Kononov noted that "Borussia" is the favourite of the group C, where "Krasnodar" was allocated as a result of the draw: "We have to prepare well and do our best, to adequately play and try to advance."

A midfielder of the Russian team Yuri Gasinski said that in any case, we must seriously take into consideration PAOK and "Gabala": "We should seriously focus on the matches with these teams. Of course, we have chances to advane. We should just play the football that we know how to do and approach with full responsibility for all matches without any exception."