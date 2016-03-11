Number of people engaged in football will be increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ However, number of specialists, engaged in football as well as stipulated in the registration base of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), exceeds 90 thousand, it is not enough. This figure consists minimum 5% of the population in European football countries.

Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov said in today's Report-Election conference. He said target is to reach at least 5%.

Secretary General stated this figure will be increased nearly to 250 thousand together with the Ministry of Education until next year.

Revenues and expenses of the AFFA for 2015 have been announced in the Report-Election Conference. Revenues on new investments and infrastructure have not been considered in the report.