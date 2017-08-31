Norwegian national team player comments on news about proposal from Qarabag FC

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian footballer Tarik Elyounoussi commented on the news about receiving a proposal from Qarabag FC.

29-year-old midfielder of Greece's Olympiacos said in an interview with Report that he did not receive a proposal from the Aghdam club: Few hours left for Closing time of "Transfer window". That is impossible after that. In addition, i must say that Qarabag is a good team and I want to play in the Champions League.

Notably, according to reports in the Greek press, Qarabag is also interested in the Iranian striker of Olimpiakos FC (Greece) Karim Ansarifard. Also, another Greek player is also involved in the transfer of PAOK's player Pedro Henrique.