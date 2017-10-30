New head coach of Keshla FC named - OFFICIAL

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ New head coach of Baku's Keshla football club has been named.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the club Zaur Akhundov told Report.

According to him, the team has temporarily been entrusted to Coordinator for Substitute Staff Ramiz Mammadov. 49-year-old specialist replaced Zaur Svanadze in his new position. Georgian head coach together with his son Ramaz Svanadze who worked as assistant trainer of “ Keshla " have been resigned. Z. Akhundov said that he would be behind the team in the remaining four matches and the country cup matches before the winter break. The new head coach will take his office on October 31.

Notably, Ramiz Mammadov's last job was in Gabala FC. He had bid farewell to “red-blacks” in 2012/2013 season for the second time.