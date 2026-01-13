Napoli coach Conte gets two-game ban and fine after red card vs. Inter

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has received a two-game ban in Serie A and a €15,000 fine after receiving a red card in an away game at Inter on Sunday, Report informs via Football Italia.

Napoli coach Conte won't lead his team from the touchline in the next two matches against Parma and Sassuolo as the Italian tactician has received a two-game ban as a consequence of a red card in Sunday's game against Inter.

Lega Serie A confirmed Conte's suspension in a statement.

On Sunday, Conte lost his temper in the second half after Inter were awarded a penalty kick with a VAR check.

The Napoli boss kicked a ball from the touchline, which caused his sending off, but before leaving the pitch, he threw a bottle to the ground and angrily shouted in the face of the fourth official.

Napoli return to the pitch tomorrow in a rescheduled Week 16 fixture against Parma at home. Next Saturday, they'll meet Sassuolo, also at the Stadio Maradona.

Fiorentina's Paolo Vanoli and Cremonese's Davide Nicola were also sent off during the latest Serie A round, but only received a one-game ban.

Lecce defender Enilive Gaspar has received a three-game ban, while Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna) will miss the next two for violent conduct.

The footballers who have been suspended for a game are Lameck Banda (Lecce), Antonio Caracciolo (Pisa), Juan Jesus (Napoli), Giuseppe Pezzella (Cremonese), Ylber Ramadani (Lecce) and Nicolò Zaniolo (Udinese).