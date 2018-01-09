Named most expensive footballer playing in Top 5 Europe leagues

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The most expensive footballer playing in Top 5 leagues of Europe was announced.

Report informs referring to the research of CIES Football Observatory, this is a forward of French PSG, Neymar. According to experts, the price of forward playing in the Brazilian national team is 213 million euro.

Forward of Barcelona Lionel Messi takes the second place. The captain of Argentinian team has been estimated at 202.2 million euro. Harry Kane takes the third place. The price of forward of English team and Tottenham was 194.7 million euro.

Forward of Spanish Real Madrid club Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 49th in the list with 80.4 million euro.

During the research the age, position and performance of footballer was taken into account. Currently, Neymar is the most expensive transfer in the world. Last month he was transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euro.