Milinko Pantic: Robert Prosinečki did a good job in Azerbaijan's national team

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Robert Prosinečki did a good job in the national team of Azerbaijan. 10 points in the final cycle is a high result".

Former manager of Baku football club Milinko Pantic told Report commenting on Robert Prosinečki's work in the Azerbaijani national team.

51-year-old expert said that Prosinečki made a high result at 2018 World Cup group stage, when previous competition in the Azerbaijan Premier League diminished and only 8 teams were fighting. Characterizing his Croatian colleague as a good footballer and a good person, he noted that the coach's work is clear.

Pantic said that he played against Prosinečki and added that met him as a footballer in 1996 in the Spanish Cup final match: "At that time, Prosinečki played for Barcelona and me for Atletico. We won the crucial match 1:0. I hit the only goal in the game".

Notably, Robert Prosinečki replaced Luis Figo in the 75th minute of the match at Romareda stadium, Zaragoza on April 10, 1996. Playing in the first eleven, however, Pantic received yellow card in the 41st minute, he scored winning goal in the 102nd minute. Diego Simeone of Atletico also played against the Croation manager. Pantic headed coached Baku in 2013/14 season.

He visited Baku as veteran footballer of Atletico, which will be received today by Qarabag FC at the 3rd round of the Champions League group stage.