Mikhail Likhachyev: To participate in the first European Games in Baku is important for us

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ " To participate in the first European Games in Baku is important for us. We will do our best to be the first winners in the history of the Games. Therefore, our team will be represented by strong members."

Report informs referring to Tass, the head coach of Russia's beach soccer, Michael Likhachyev said it.

The head of the beach soccer department of Russian Soccer Union, Sergey Shamray told journalists that the Europe League in beach soccer to be held in Moscow will be an important preparatory stage for the Russian team to the European Games in Baku.

At the European Games, Russian team will be in the same group ("B") with Hungary, Italy and Spain. Azerbaijan, Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine will compete in group "A".