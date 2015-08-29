 Top
    Michel Platini speaks about future plans

    He said he will not be a candidate for the leadership of UEFA if he is not elected the president of FIFA

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA president Michel Platini will not join the presidential elections in the European Football Union 2019, if he is not elected to the position of the head of FIFA in 2016. Report informs, the head of the European Football Union told journalists.

    He said that he supports the existing rules on the period of sitting on the president's chair.

    Since 2007, Michel Platini is UEFA president. FIFA presidential election will be held on February 26, 2016.

