Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Barcelona" club's Argentine striker Lionel Messi was selected as the best player of the UEFA Super Cup match (5: 4) with "Seville".

Report informs that the "blue-and-reds" stated on official page in "twitter".

Messi made the double in the first half of the match. He made a goalkeeper of "Seville" disappointed by scoring two free-kick in a row.