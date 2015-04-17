Meeting with football clubs held in AFFA

 Top
    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the meeting with club's representatives that applied for a license to play UEFA matches and Topaz Premier League in the next session, was held in the building of AFFA. Report was told by the official website of AFFA, the meeting was attended by senior officials and financial experts of the clubs.

    Secretary-General Elkhan Mammadov informed about the licensing process. In particular, the issues on financial "Fair Play" were discussed and the clubs were provided with relevant recommendations.

