Mbappé to miss France's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku
- 14 November, 2025
- 17:35
France captain and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé will miss his team"s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan in Baku due to injury.
According to French outlet L'Equipe, cited by Report, Mbappé has once again been diagnosed with a right ankle injury.
This marks a recurring problem for the forward this season. On October 13, he missed France's qualifier against Iceland after sustaining the injury on October 10 during a home match against Azerbaijan. He also injured the same ankle on October 4 in La Liga's eighth-round match against Villarreal.
The Azerbaijan vs. France match is scheduled for November 16 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kickoff set for 21:00 local time.
