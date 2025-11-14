Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Mbappé to miss France's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku

    Football
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 17:35
    Mbappé to miss France's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku

    France captain and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé will miss his team"s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan in Baku due to injury.

    According to French outlet L'Equipe, cited by Report, Mbappé has once again been diagnosed with a right ankle injury.

    This marks a recurring problem for the forward this season. On October 13, he missed France's qualifier against Iceland after sustaining the injury on October 10 during a home match against Azerbaijan. He also injured the same ankle on October 4 in La Liga's eighth-round match against Villarreal.

    The Azerbaijan vs. France match is scheduled for November 16 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kickoff set for 21:00 local time.

    2026 World Cup Kylian Mbappe Azerbaijan
    Kilian Mbappe Azərbaycanla oyun üçün Bakıya gəlməyəcək
    Мбаппе не сыграет против Азербайджана в Баку

    Latest News

    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, ADB discuss next phase of urban transport network expansion

    Infrastructure
    18:31

    Police operation under way at Paris's Gare Montparnasse, station evacuated

    Other countries
    18:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani film 'Taghiyev: Oil' screened in Tashkent

    Cultural policy
    18:14

    Marijana Kovačević: EU seeks to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:11

    EU, Armenia discuss issue of unblocking regional transport links

    Region
    18:07

    Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

    Foreign policy
    17:50

    Ilham Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss missile strike on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    17:47
    Photo

    Preliminary agreement reached to establish Turkic Auditors Council

    Finance
    17:35

    Azerbaijan produces 403,800 tons of methanol in January–October

    Energy
    All News Feed