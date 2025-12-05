Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    President Ilham Aliyev orders construction of 21 vocational education facilities, renovation of two more in 2026–2030

    Domestic policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 18:28
    President Ilham Aliyev orders construction of 21 vocational education facilities, renovation of two more in 2026–2030

    On December 5, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures to strengthen the potential of the vocational education system.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that, according to the order, in 2026–2030, 21 vocational education institutions meeting modern standards will be constructed, and major renovation works will be carried out at two existing institutions.

    The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan is tasked with approving the list of vocational education institutions for construction and renovation, preparing a yearly breakdown of the required financial resources, and submitting it to the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan within a month. The State Oil Fund must allocate the necessary resources in its annual budget for the implementation of the measures specified in the order.

