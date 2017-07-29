Match officials for Sheriff - Qarabag second leg identified

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ All appointments for the Champions League 3rd qualifying round second leg between Sheriff and Qarabag in Moldova have been announced.

Report informs, the game will be managed by Israeli match officials, led by Roi Reinshreiber. Assistant referee - Amihay Yehoshua Mozes and Dan Ucenic, fourth official - Daniel Bar Natan.

UEFA delegates - Latvian Edgars Pukinsks, referee inspector - Lithuanian Paulius Malzinskas.

R. Reinshreiber handled first match of Azerbaijani club Gabala with Georgian FC Dinamo in Tbilisi in the 2015-2016 season, within the Europa League first qualifying round. The match ended with a 2:1 win of the hosts. The Israeli referee handed two players of the teams each yellow card and removed Dinamo player from the pitch.

Notably, the match to be played at Sheriff stadium, will begin on August 1 at 21:00 Baku time.