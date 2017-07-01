 Top
    Close photo mode

    Match officials for Inter - Mladost unveiled

    Ukrainian referees to handle return match of Europa League first qualifying round

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Match officials to manage the game between Baku FC Inter and Serbian FC Mladost at Europa League first qualifying round have been identified.

    Report informs, the match to be held at Dalga Arena on July 6 will be handled by Ukrainian referees.

    Referee of the match will be Nikolai Balakin. Assistant referees - Volodymyr Volodin and Oleksandr Korniyko. The fourth official will be Anatoliy Zhabchenko.

    Referee inspector - Polish Robert Malek.

    Notably, at the away match, Inter defeated Mladost in Serbia 3:0. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi