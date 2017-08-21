Manager of Neftchi club resigns

© Report.az

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Elkhan Abdullayev has resigned as a manager of Neftchi club.

Report informs citing the official website of the club, resignation letter of the expert was accepted.

E. Abdullayev was thanked for his work and wished success in his future activities.

Notably, Elkhan Abdullayev was appointed head coach of Neftchi on September 14, 2016. A new 3-year contract was signed with him in May this year. However, the team led by 47-year-old coach started 2017/2018 season with 1:3 defeat to Qarabag and 0:1 to Sabail.