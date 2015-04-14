Logo of 'Neftchi' FC to be renewed

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of the Supervisory Board of "Neftchi" took place at the stadium "Bakcell Arena". Report informs referring to the club's official website, the meeting took 7 decisions on various issues.

The new structure and working system of professional football clubs were approved in the first place.It was decided to prepare and submit to the next meeting of the Supervisory Board of staff schedule of the club.Also decided on the establishment of the new structure of the club's sporting director position, which is assigned to Veli Gasimov.

"School of goalkeepers named Sergei Kramarenko"was established at Football Club Academy.The main objective of the project is to identify gifted children and adolescents and their training at a professional level.

At the same time it was decided to create a museum of "Neftchi".All project-related financial costs of the museum will be presented at the next meeting of the Supervisory Board.

"Fan shop" of the club also established, activities of which would be beneficial from an economic point of view.

It was decided to conduct the project "Stadium tour", established by the Supervisory Board as well as a survey among fans and the public regarding the updating of the official logo of the club.

The official logo of "Neftchi" updated 4 times until now.