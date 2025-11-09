Lionel Messi reaches 400 career assists for club and country
Football
- 09 November, 2025
- 11:42
Lionel Messi grabbed his 400th career assist during Inter Miami's 4-0 win against Nashville SC in the Major League Soccer Cup playoffs decider match at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, Report informs via Sportstar.
The 38-year-old bagged a first-half brace before assisting Tadeo Allende for Miami's fourth goal of the night as it progressed to the semifinal stage.
With the assist, he became the only active player to reach the 400 mark while just being four away from equalling Ferenc Puskás' all-time record.
