    Lens defender Jonathan Gradit suffers double leg fracture in training

    Football
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 10:55
    Lens defender Jonathan Gradit suffers double leg fracture in training

    A centre-back of French club RC Lens, Jonathan Gradit (33), is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious injury this Friday during training, the Artois side has confirmed, according to Report.

    Gradit has fractured his right fibula and will undergo surgery in the next few hours. He will therefore miss several months of action. L'Equipe adds that the 33-year-old defender has been rushed to hospital due to the severity of the injury.

    Gradit has been part of Lens since 2019. Over his time with the club, he has made 192 appearances across various competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

    Fransalı futbolçunun məşq zamanı ayağı sınıb

