Leader of Romanian championship may sign FC Qarabag player

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Romanian team of the CFR became interested in Dino Ndlovu, footballer of Azerbaijan's FC Garabag.

Report informs citing the Soccer Laduuuuuma, representative of the city of Cluj wishes to sign contract with South African striker in his squad during the winter transfer window.

But for this Romanians are going to determine whether 27-year-old striker would extend his contract with Aghdam club or not. The current contract with Ndlovu with Qarabag expires at the end of this season.

For now a new contract was not offered to him. In this case, an experienced striker can interview any club at the winter break.

Notably, Dino Ndlovu performs in Qarabag since August 2016. Up to date he has scored 23 goals in all competitions. The CFR is the leader with 40 points after 18 rounds in the Romanian championship.