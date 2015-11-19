 Top
    'La Marseillaise' to play before English Premier League games

    This step taken in order to support France

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Before the thirteenth round of Premier League football matches, "La Marseillaise" (French national anthem) will be played.

    Report informs, this step to be taken in order to support France.

    French national anthem, 'La Marseillaise', will be played before the thirteenth round of English Premier League matches

    There will be a minute's silence before kick-off and both teams will wear black armbands to remember the 129 people killed in Friday's attacks.

