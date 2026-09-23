Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Khankandi Stadium renovation to finish by month's end

    Football
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 11:12
    Khankandi Stadium renovation to finish by month's end

    The Khankandi football team is preparing to host home matches in Khankandi city this year.

    According to Report, the First League club announced that renovation work at Khankandi Stadium is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

    Once the work is finished, an official opening ceremony will be held at the stadium.

    The date of the club's first home match in Khankandi will be set in line with the stadium's official opening schedule.

    Football stadium Khankandi
    Xankəndi stadionunda təmir işlərinin sentyabrın sonunadək başa çatdırılması planlaşdırılır

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