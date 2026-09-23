Khankandi Stadium renovation to finish by month's end
Football
- 23 September, 2026
- 11:12
The Khankandi football team is preparing to host home matches in Khankandi city this year.
According to Report, the First League club announced that renovation work at Khankandi Stadium is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.
Once the work is finished, an official opening ceremony will be held at the stadium.
The date of the club's first home match in Khankandi will be set in line with the stadium's official opening schedule.
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