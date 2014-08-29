​Karabakh to the UEFA Europe League group stage for the first time

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The second leg match took place between Agdam football club "Karabakh" and Dutch "Twente" within the play-off stage of UEFA Europe League.

Report informs, the match took place in the stadium of "Twente". The score was opened by the home team. Luc Castaignos scored goal at 38th minute. The first period ended with the score 1:0 in favor of host team.

In the second period Gurban Gurbanov’s team could gather and score a goal. Muarem excelled at 51th minute. After that, the team had a few possibilities to score a goal, but the match ended with the score 1:1. The first match of these team also ended in a 0:0 draw. Thus, thanks to a away goal, "Karabakh" for the first time in its history advanced to the group stage of Eurocups.

In 2012, "Neftchi" Baku football team achieved the same success.