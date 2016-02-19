Karabakh FC falls in UEFA rankings

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA has declared new ranking of clubs.

Report informs, 'Karabakh' has lost its previous place.

As Denmark's 'Midtjylland' club rises from 136th place to 124, 'Karabakh' falls a stage and takes 130th place. The team, led by Gurban Gurbanov has 13,475 points.

'Real Madrid' of Spain is a leader in the list with 163,057 points. 'Bavaria' of Germany takes second place with 152,064 points. Third place gained by 'Barcelona' of Spain with 150,057 points.

Azerbaijan has remained 26th in the UEFA rankings with 14,875 points.

Spain, England, and Germany took the first three places respectively in the list, while Turkey ranked 11th with 34,000 points.