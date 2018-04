Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Italian football club Juventus signed contract with ten-year-old Palestinian player Rashed al-Hajjawi.

Report informs, he became popular thanks to several YouTube videos where he demonstrated his brilliant skills.

Born in Palestinian family in Norway, al-Hajjawi has already made his first appearance with fellows on Juve’s training facilities. Some people already named young talent “next Messi”.