Juventus' bus attacked with explosive device

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The team bus of Juventus was briefly attacked by Bologna fans before Friday night's game at the Renato Dall'ara Stadium.

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Moratta said a small explosive device was thrown at the bus while players were exiting. No one in Juventus' party was hurt and the bus was not damaged, Report informs citing foreign media.

"It's always a problem getting into Bologna, somebody threw a paper bomb or a firecracker, I don't know which," Moratta told reporters before kickoff.

"It's not an act of civility, it goes against what should be a positive spirit this evening. It's an act of hooliganism and violence which has nothing to do with the real values of this match."