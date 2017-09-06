 Top
    Jose Mourinho to spend 1% of his salary on charity

    The funds will be directed to the Common Goal” organization for the development of football in the world

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of England’s Manchester F.C. Jose Maurinho will spend 1% of his salary on charity.

    Report informs, Spanish footballer of Manchester Juan Mata told “The Telegraph”.

    According to the information, the funds will be directed to the “Common Goal” organization for the development of football in the world. Some members of Manchester United are also expected to join Jose Maurinho.

    Notably, Juan Mata first declared that he would transfer money to the organization. Later, player of Bayern Mats Hummels joined him.

