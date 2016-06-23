Jamie Vardy extends contract with Leicester City

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Jamie Vardy has agreed a new four-year deal to commit his future to Premier League champions Leicester.

Report informs, the England striker has rejected a move to Arsenal after the Gunners activated his £20million release clause in favour of staying at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy only signed his last contract at the Foxes in February and scored 24 goals last season as Claudio Ranieri's side won a shock title by 10 points.

A club statement read: "Leicester City have agreed with the representatives of Jamie Vardy to extend the England international's contract with the Premier League champions for a further four years.

"Both parties hope that this announcement will end recent speculation regarding Jamie's future and confirm his long term commitment to Leicester City Football Club.

"Jamie will continue to focus all of his efforts on trying to achieve success with the England team at the European Championships in France.

Notably, Vardy plays in Leicester City since 2012.