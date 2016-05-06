Italian team wins Serbia

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Another game took place in European Championship under-17 players.

Report informs, Italy and Serbia have come face to face in Group D.

Meeting which took place in "Azersun Arena" was successful for Italians.

PLayers in Italian squad GianlucaScamacca scored a goal in 9th minute, later Moys Kin in 23 minutes.

Serbia's only goal in the 77th minute of the game was scored by Igor Maksimovic.

Netherlands and Spain face in group's other match. At the moment, Spain is ahead with score 1: 0.