Italian club manager Siniša Mihajlović sacks

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Siniša Mihajlović was sacked from the head coach position of Italia's football club Torino.

Report informs, it happened after the club was defeated by Juventus in the quarter final of the country’s cup which ended at 0:2.

Torino which lost in Turin derby stopped the competition.

Juventus played with Atalanta in semifinal. In another semifinal Mila will play with Lazio. The first matches will take place on January 31, return matches will be held on February 28.

Torino ranks the 10th place with three victories after 17 rounds in Series A of Italy. Mihajlović has been head coach of the team since January, 2016. Previously he worked for Milan, Sampdoria, Fiorentina, Catania, Bologna clubs and Serbian national team.